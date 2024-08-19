Jeddah: The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has announced a $135 million financing package for the Upper Atbara Dam Complex project in eastern Sudan. This significant investment aims to bolster the region's water and energy infrastructure.



The Upper Atbara Dam Complex project is regarded as a groundbreaking initiative for sustainable water and energy resource management. It is designed to harness 3.6 billion cubic meters of water and generate 320 megawatts of renewable energy at the Rumaila power station. In addition to boosting renewable energy production, the project will provide clean water to eastern Sudan, benefiting the surrounding communities.



According to the IsDB, the project sets a new benchmark for sustainable development in the region, focusing on enhancing economic growth through improved infrastructure for water and energy resources.

The initiative also aims to expand access to renewable energy and clean water, contributing to long-term development and stability in eastern Sudan.