Egypt - Islamic Gharbia Company for Developed Buildings (GIHD) logged a net profit after tax of EGP 335,722 in the first half (H1) of 2022, up by 40.9% from EGP 238,226 in H1 2021, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 16th.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the company registered a net profit of EGP 233,164, compared to a profit of EGP 91,027 in Q2 2022.

Islamic Gharbia is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the real estate development sector.

The company focuses on the purchase and reclamation of land for the purpose of construction and development activities, general and special contracting, trade in raw materials and construction supplies, and import and export of construction-related materials.

