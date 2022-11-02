Gulf Islamic Investments (GII), a leading shari’ah-compliant investment management company headquartered in the UAE, has acquired two German senior care facilities as part of its latest acquisitions through the euro 500 million (($498.2 million) European senior living fund.

The Fund, which has been set up as a joint venture with Capital Bay Group, has its primary focus in Germany, enabling Mena-based investors to participate in this highly desirable asset class, providing resilience and above-average returns in comparison to other European real estate opportunities.

The latest two senior care facilities, successfully acquired by GII in mid-2022, are located in Laucha (Saxony-Anhalt) and Holzminden (Lower Saxony), Germany, with more than 200 care beds.

The investments qualify as “manage-to-core” assets, with existing cashflow and robust capital expenditure programmes, allowing good medium-term value creation. Both assets are run by major care home operators, in line with GII’s focus on professional and client-centric operations.

The Fund has a strong pipeline and GII has already scheduled further equity deployment in 2023, allowing further deployments in the current dynamic but fragmented European real estate environment.

"German senior care homes are witnessing increasing demand, due to Germany’s population dynamics, which make the sector resilient to varying financial cycles, even in the current economic environment," remarked Mohammed Al Hassan, GII co-founder and co-CEO.

"In Germany, 3.5 million people currently need care, which is expected to grow to 4.4 million people by 2040," he noted.

“The liquidity of this asset class increases consistently, with senior care investment in Germany reaching euro 1.8 billion in the first three-quarters of 2022,” Pankaj Gupta, GII co-founder and co-CEO, added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).