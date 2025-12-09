Orascom Construction and OCI Global agreed to establish a joint Abu Dhabi-anchored infrastructure and investment platform with enhanced reach, diversification, and growth prospects.

Orascom Construction’s board approved the previously announced merger, yet it is still subject to the shareholders’ approval during the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in January 2026, according to a press release.

The combined entity will leverage the ADX-listed group’s execution capabilities, infrastructure expertise, concessions development experience, and strong pipeline of opportunities. This is in addition to OCI’s track record of building and developing successful platforms across complementary business verticals, its transactional expertise, and a common disciplined approach to capital deployment.

The integration will benefit from a stronger balance sheet and an enhanced funding capacity that will allow the deployment of more than a billion dollars of equity into future investments in scalable cash-generative assets.

Meanwhile, the joint venture (JV) will invest through both direct ownership and partnership models across equity and other available instruments, in addition to involvement in operations and maintenance.

Osama Bishai, CEO of Orascom Construction, commented: “Bringing Orascom Construction and OCI together marks another step in this journey, recreating a powerful platform that has proven its ability to rapidly build large-scale businesses across industries and geographies."

He added: "Orascom Construction’s world-class EPC capabilities and its strong track record in developing concessions will be further strengthened through this Combination, enabling us to pursue larger opportunities and accelerate long-term growth.”

Over the past three decades, Orascom Construction and OCI have collectively completed equity and debt transactions totalling $891 billion across capital markets, development projects, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

