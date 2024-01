Riyadh-headquarted Banque Saudi Fransi has given initial price guidance of around 135 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for its 5-year sukuk issuance, a document from an arranging bank said on Thursday.

The lender is planning to sell benchmark-sized dollar-denominated senior sukuk under its $4 billion trust certificate issuance programme, the document, which was seen by Reuters, said.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)