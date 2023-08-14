Bahrain - Beyon Money has partnered with Takaful International Company (GIG Bahrain - Takaful) and launched a joint campaign that benefits customers who use a Beyon Money card to pay for GIG Takaful’s products.

In line with the campaign, Beyon Money customers will receive cash back when purchasing Takaful International insurance policies using their Beyon Money Classic or Platinum Cards. Classic Card users will receive 4% cash back while Platinum Card users will receive 6% cash back, unlimited without any cap. Purchases can be made online or at any of GIG Takaful’s branches.

Beyon Money CEO Roberto Mancone commented: “The partnership is the beginning of a deeper collaboration aimed at providing Beyon Money’s customers with the best insurance products available in the market, at the most competitive price. Furthermore, it continues Beyon Money’s mission to become the top Super App for customers and the partner of choice within the ecosystem of service providers.”

Super App offering

“This collaboration showcases Beyon Money’s commitment towards enhancing its Super App offering, providing customers with Cards, Remittance, Open Banking, Personal Financial Management, investment Products and Insurance solutions. Beyon Money is the only Fintech in Bahrain that facilitates a suite of services for everyday financial requirements with licenses granted by the CBB,” Mancone added.

GIG Bahrain Takaful Chief Executive Officer Essam Al Ansari stated: "At GIG Bahrain Takaful, we have consistently striven to differentiate ourselves by putting our customers at the forefront of everything we do. To us, being customer-centric means going beyond the conventional boundaries of insurance and focusing on delivering products, services, and information that truly benefit, empower, and enhance the customer experience. We believe that convenience plays a pivotal role in achieving this objective, and our partnership with Beyon Money is a step forward in that direction."

Exclusive offers

Al Ansari added: "Through this collaboration, we aim to provide our customers with an array of exclusive offers that cater to their specific needs and aspirations. We understand that our customers have unique protection and financial goals, and it is our responsibility to help them cost-effectively achieve those goals. By joining forces with Beyon Money, we are expanding our offerings beyond traditional insurance products. This partnership will enable us to provide our customers with an added layer of convenience, as they will now have access to a wide range of discounts and benefits through this programme. I am confident that this partnership will bring value to our customers and further strengthen GIG Takaful's position as a leading provider in the Takaful industry."

Beyon Money achieved significant growth in the first 7 months of 2023, equal to 6 times the volume of domestic and international payments and 10 times the number of customers compared to the same period in 2022.

