Riyadh – Almarai Company has fully redeemed its SAR 1.60 billion Sukuk – Series V on 16 September 2022.

Issued on 16 September 2015, a total of 1,600 Sukuk notes were redeemed at a par value of SAR 1 million each, according to a bourse disclosure.

The Saudi listed firm pointed out that the transaction will reflect on its income statements during the third quarter (Q3) of 2022.

In the first six months (6M) of 2022, Almarai logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 940.81 million, an annual growth of 8.40% from SAR 867.92 million.

Revenues soared by 19.13% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 9.11 billion in H1-22 from SAR 7.65 billion.

