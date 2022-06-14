JAKARTA - Indonesia raised 5.1 trillion rupiah ($347.29 million) in an Islamic bonds auction on Tuesday, the finance ministry said, below an indicative target of 9 trillion rupiah.

Total incoming bids were 15.13 trillion rupiah at Tuesday's auction, less than the 20.21 trillion rupiah of bids in the previous sukuk auction on May 31. The Islamic bonds sold on Tuesday carried higher yields compared to similar notes in the previous auction.

($1 = 14,685.0000 rupiah)

