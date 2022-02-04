President of the United States Joe Biden has issued a statement urging all peoples to come together across divides in cooperation to overcome global challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and climate crisis, "to build a better world that upholds universal human rights, lifts every human being, and advances peace and security for all." In a statement on the International Day of Human Fraternity, marked on 4th February, President Biden said, "From the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic and the existential climate crisis to the rise of violence around the world, these challenges require global cooperation from people of all backgrounds, cultures, faiths, and beliefs. They require us to speak with one another in open dialogue to promote tolerance, inclusion, and understanding." President Biden continued, "In my life, faith has always been a beacon of hope and a calling to purpose even during the darkest days. Sacred teachings across faith traditions command that we love one another, serve and protect the most vulnerable, and uphold the dignity of every person, which is what the International Day of Human Fraternity is all about.

"On this day, we affirm – in words and in actions – the inherent humanity that unites us all. Together, we have a real opportunity to build a better world that upholds universal human rights, lifts every human being, and advances peace and security." People all over the world - including world and religious leaders - are celebrating the second annual International Day of Human Fraternity, which marks the third anniversary of the signing of the historic Document on Human Fraternity by His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb in Abu Dhabi on 4th February, 2019.

Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF), thanked President Biden for participating in the International Day of Human Fraternity.

"The HCHF deeply appreciates the participation of President Biden and other leaders in this day, which marks a historic moment in human history – when the leaders of the largest Christian and Islamic institutions in the world came together in 2019 to sign the Document on Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi. I reiterate my gratitude to the UAE leadership for supporting the journey of the human fraternity from its very beginnings," said Judge Abdelsalam.

HCHF Chairman Cardinal Miguel ?ngel Ayuso Guixot, President of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue of the Holy See, stated that this day is an opportunity to advance the sense of responsibility towards the poor, vulnerable, homeless, and oppressed. "I hope human fraternity will turn into a global movement of promoting moral values shared by all peoples from all walks of life. We appreciate President Biden's statement on this important day." The Committee – headquartered in Abu Dhabi - is supported by His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and patron of human fraternity.

