ABU DHABI- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Liz Truss, UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, discussed, during a phone call, the strategic and long-standing relations between their countries and their joint efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

During the phone call, Truss expressed her strong condemnation of the terrorist attack, which was carried out by the terrorist Houthi militia on 17th January on civil areas and facilities in the UAE, leading to a number of casualties.

She said that these terrorist attacks are a threat to the efforts made to establish peace and stability in the region.

She also offered her condolences to the UAE over the victims of this terrorist attack, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

