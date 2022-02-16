During the meeting, Al-Jubeir conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the president, government and people of Paraguay, and wished them continued stability, progress and prosperity, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.



They two sides reviewed opportunities for joint cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, in addition to a number of regional and international issues and developments of common interest.



Earlier on Tuesday, Al-Jubeir met with Beatriz Argimon, vice president of Uruguay, and Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo Bonasso in Montevideo, where they held talks on developing joint action and bilateral coordination in various fields.