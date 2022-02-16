RIYADH: Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez on Tuesday received Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir in the capital, Asuncion, during his official visit to the South American country.

During the meeting, Al-Jubeir conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the president, government and people of Paraguay, and wished them continued stability, progress and prosperity, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.

They two sides reviewed opportunities for joint cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, in addition to a number of regional and international issues and developments of common interest.

Earlier on Tuesday, Al-Jubeir met with Beatriz Argimon, vice president of Uruguay, and Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo Bonasso in Montevideo, where they held talks on developing joint action and bilateral coordination in various fields.

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.