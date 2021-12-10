RIYADH: A feasibility study to establish a Saudi Bahraini multidisciplinary holding company is being prepared with the aim of launching joint investment projects, the Saudi-Bahraini Business Forum announced on Thursday.

The Forum was organized by the Council of Saudi Chambers and the Bahrain Chamber of Industry and Commerce in Manama, on the sidelines of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Bahrain, SPA reported.

The economic talks focused on joint cooperation opportunities in the economic and investment fields available between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

The meeting reviewed partnership in the fields of industry and energy, in addition to opportunities for integration in the real estate sector.