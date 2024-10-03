DOHA-- Qatar and Iran inked on Wednesday a joint declaration, three executive programs, a memorandum of understanding and a protocol to bolster collaboration in a number of fields.

The move came on the sidelines of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's official visit to Qatar, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

The joint declaration and executive programs aim to enhance cultural, educational, sports and technical cooperation between the two countries for some years, it added.

Earlier in the day, Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad and visiting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held official talks at Lusail Palace. (pickup previous) sss.hm

