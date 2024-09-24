ABU DHABI - Hamid Al Zaabi, Secretary-General of the National Committee for Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Illegal Organisations (NAMLCFTC), emphasised the UAE's significant progress in combating financial crimes. This commitment is aimed at preserving the integrity and sustainability of the nation's financial and economic system, as well as protecting the global financial system.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 2024 Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) Annual Meeting and Technical Assistance and Training Forum, held in Abu Dhabi, Al Zaabi highlighted recent amendments to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws. These amendments have strengthened the national sustainability system and enhanced its efficiency in addressing emerging threats, reinforcing the UAE's position as a leading international financial and commercial centre.

In 2023, the UAE imposed fines exceeding AED254 million related to money laundering and seized assets valued at more than AED2.348 billion for violations of anti-money laundering practices and procedures.

He stated that the Central Bank of the UAE conducted over 119 field inspections, imposing fines of nearly AED113 million last year, while the Ministry of Economy conducted 3371 field inspections, imposing fines amounting to AED101 million in 2023.

The number of suspicious activity reports related to the gold sector increased from 223 in 2021 to 6432 in 2023, indicating heightened awareness and vigilance. Inspections in the gold sector increased by about twentyfold, leading to clear enforcement measures, including the imposition of fines amounting to AED78.65 million.

In August, the Ministry of Economy suspended 32 local gold refineries for their failure to comply with anti-money laundering laws. These refineries were accused of committing 256 violations, and the suspensions between July and October 2024.

He explained that the UAE has signed 45 mutual legal assistance treaties in line with the efforts made by the Ministry of Justice, while plans are underway to sign new mutual legal assistance treaties in 2024 and 2025.