The Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD) has launched the sixth cycle of the Statistical Maturity Index (SMI) project, which measures Abu Dhabi government entities’ capabilities in producing and disseminating statistics in adherence to SCAD's approved methodologies and standards.

The Statistical Maturity Index is an important tool for ensuring the quality and reliability of official statistics produced by government entities in Abu Dhabi's statistical ecosystem.

During the launch event, the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi has recognised the efforts of various government entities involved in the fifth cycle of the project for the year 2023. The recognition was divided into two categories.

The “Maturity” group included ten entities, namely, the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs, Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), the Centre of Waste Management - Abu Dhabi (Tadweer), Abu Dhabi Pension Fund (ADPF) and the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT).

The “Remarkable Progress” group included the Department of Community Development (DCD), the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA), the Family Development Foundation (FDF) and the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (SSA).

In this context, Abdulla Gharib Alqemzi, Acting Director General of SCAD, said: “The sixth cycle of the Statistical Maturity Index reflects unwavering commitment to leveraging accurate and reliable statistical data. This data enhances decision-making, informs policies, and contributes to an improved quality of life. The index serves as a valuable tool that allows government entities to evaluate their performance in producing essential statistical indicators within a decentralised statistical ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.”

He added: “The constructive collaboration with local and federal government entities and companies is essential for developing robust methodologies and effective statistical work mechanisms. These efforts have yielded significant results in strategic projects such as the Abu Dhabi Census 2023, which relied entirely on administrative records, streamlining the process, and saving valuable time and effort. Unlike traditional census cycles spanning five to ten years, this innovative approach allowed a quicker implementation and more timely insights.”

During a workshop, SCAD introduced the SMI’s evaluation criteria and methodologies and the timeline of the project’s sixth cycle to the participating entities.

The SMI’s evaluation is based on two main criteria which measure the statistical maturity of government entities. The first is the government entities’ compliance with the laws and regulations set to build statistical capabilities and produce indicators. The second is measuring the commitment of government entities to the highest quality standards which are set by SCAD according to the international standards and best practices for data quality.

The index helps government entities to identify opportunities for improvement, as the results are being used to ensure the quality and reliability of official statistics in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.