RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Commerce Dr. Majed Al-Qasabi issued a decision banning the commercial use of symbols and logos of countries, as well as religious and sectarian symbols and logos. This is aimed at preventing the abuse or misuse of these symbols and logos.



According to the ministerial decision, legal procedures will be taken in accordance with the provisions of the punitive regulations related to municipal violations on the erring commercial establishments, starting from the date of entry into force of this decision. Any institution that uses these symbols and logos for commercial purposes will face penalties in accordance with the regulations.



The punitive measures will come into force 90 days after its publication in the official gazette, thus giving commercial establishments enough time to adapt to the requirements of the decision before implementing it.



The ministry had previously announced the ban on using Saudi Arabia’s flag, which includes the name of God, the word of monotheism, the state emblem (the two swords and the palm tree), and pictures of the leadership and officials and their names in commercial transactions, including “printed materials, goods and products, media bulletins, special gifts, and others.”

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).