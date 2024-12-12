RIYADH — Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi signed two cooperation agreements with Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Somalia Yusuf Mohamed Adan in Riyadh on Wednesday.



The agreements focused on the employment of Somali professional and domestic workers in the Kingdom. The signing ceremony was attended by officials and specialists from both sides. Discussions during the meeting focused on enhancing bilateral relations to achieve shared objectives.



The agreements aimed to establish a regulatory framework for the procedures governing Somali workers in Saudi Arabia. This includes protecting the rights of both workers and employers, regulating their contractual relationships, and setting mechanisms for monitoring and implementing the agreements' provisions.



This initiative aligns with the ministry's broader efforts to build and strengthen international partnerships, open new labor markets, and ensure a balanced labor market while fostering cooperation with other nations to achieve common interests and goals.

