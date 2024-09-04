DOHA: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani chaired the regular meeting of the Cabinet at its headquarters in the Amiri Diwan.

Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadistated the following: At the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet praised the contents of the meeting of the Executive Committee of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council, which embodied the keenness of the two countries to strengthen and deepen bilateral relations and advance them to broader horizons in various areas of common interest, in a way that achieves the interests of their brotherly peoples.

The Council also praised the comprehensive strategy of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education 2024-2030, which was launched by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HESheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Monday, under the slogan 'Igniting the Flame of Learning'. It aims to develop the education sector in Qatar by providing high-quality education, ensuring equal opportunities, developing teachers' skills on an ongoing basis, and enhancing the educational environment in accordance with the latest educational practices to create a generation capable of achieving prosperity in the future and enhancing sustainability and innovation in the educational system, within the framework of achieving the goals and aspirations of the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Council also reviewed the preparations of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the relevant authorities for the new academic year 2024-2025, which began on Sunday after providing all the elements of its success to ensure the regularity of the educational process.

After that, the Council of Ministers considered the topics on the agenda as follows:

First - Approval of a draft law amending some provisions of the Criminal Procedures Law issued by Law No. (23) of 2004, and referring it to the Shura Council.

This project is being prepared within the framework of the National Initiative for the Development of Justice Systems, which aims to achieve prompt justice by developing litigation procedures, enhancing digital transformation, and using modern electronic means in the judicial and justice fields.

Second: Approval of the draft Cabinet resolution to establish and form a committee to host the Web Summit Qatar 2024-2028.

Third: Approval of the Civil Service Bureau and Government Development’s proposal regarding working hours during the week and the mechanism for organizing them, the remote work system, and flexible working hours.

The proposal aims to adopt flexible systems that suit the needs of competencies in the government sector without compromising work requirements, within the framework of Qatar National Vision 2030, which is based on human and social development, and the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030.

Fourth: Taking the necessary measures to ratify: 1- The Framework Partnership Agreement between the Qatar Development Fund in the State of Qatar and the United Nations Children’s Fund for the years (2024-2028).

2- Agreement on establishing bilateral strategic partnership relations between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

3- Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Republic of the Philippines on the mutual recognition of seafarers’ certificates.

4- Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of ports between the Qatar Ports Management Company in the State of Qatar and the Chittagong Port Authority in the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

5- Agreement on cooperation and exchange of news between Qatar News Agency and Nepal National News Agency.

Fifth: Approval of: 1- Draft Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Interior in the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Interior in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the field of scientific, training and research activities.

2- Draft Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of construction technology and materials science and technology between the Public Works Authority in the State of Qatar and the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology in the Swiss Confederation.

Sixth - The Council of Ministers reviewed the following topics and took appropriate decisions regarding them: 1- A report on the results of evaluating the experience of celebrating the International Day of Education in the State of Qatar 2024.

2- A report on the results of the participation of the State of Qatar delegation headed by His Excellency the Minister of Commerce and Industry in the Economic Investment Conference of the Gulf Cooperation Council and ASEAN countries, and the Investment Forum of the Gulf Cooperation Council and Central Asian countries.

3- A report on the results of the meetings of the ministerial committees for trade and industrial cooperation and standardization affairs in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and the accompanying consultative meetings, which were held in Doha.

4- Report on the results of the participation of the State of Qatar delegation headed by the Minister of Municipality in the activities of the Ninth World Cities Summit and the Fourth Asian Infrastructure Forum.

