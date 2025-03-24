KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Commerce has announced the suspension of exchange offices that failed to meet the deadline for regularizing their status under the Central Bank of Kuwait's requirements by March 31.

The ministry emphasized that, in line with Cabinet decisions and the transfer of regulatory oversight of exchange offices to the Central Bank of Kuwait, all exchange license holders are required to comply with the Central Bank's regulations by March 31, 2025.

Any entity that does not adhere to this deadline will face operational suspension.

