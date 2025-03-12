Kuwait is implementing tourist "transit" visas for those entering the country for a specific number of days before continuing their travels, following the success of the "Khaleeji Zain 26" Championship and its positive impact on tourism and the national economy, reported Arab Times.

The sources explained that these visas will only be coordinated through Kuwait’s national airlines, and visitors must apply for and obtain the visa before arriving in Kuwait. These visas cannot be renewed.

Kuwait, as a major hub for global transit flights between Europe and Asia, stands to benefit from the large number of travelers passing through between the two continents, especially after the opening of Terminal 2 at Kuwait International Airport.

