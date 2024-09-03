The ministry also emphasised that the provisions of the Job Nationalisation Law address many challenges that have previously hindered nationalisation efforts, establishing the conditions and procedures necessary to make the private sector more attractive to Qataris and the children of Qatari women, thereby fulfilling their professional and career aspirations.

Key provisions of the law include:

* Granting financial incentives to beneficiaries, including Qataris and the children of Qatari women.

* Offering various benefits, facilities and privileges to entities covered by the nationalisation scheme under the law.

* Employing, training and qualifying Qataris and the children of Qatari women seeking employment in accordance with the policies, plans and programs established by the ministry.

The law also empowers the Ministry of Labour to provide incentives, facilities and privileges, as well as to sponsor citizens for the completion of their university studies in coordination with relevant authorities to prepare them for private sector roles.

To ensure job security for Qatari citizens and provide a stable work environment, the law mandates the issuance of standard employment contract templates for job nationalisation, which will be binding on entities subject to the law’s provisions.

The Ministry of Labour underscored its ongoing efforts to enhance the participation of national cadres in the labour market, noting its role in the employment of Qataris and the children of Qatari women across various private sector institutions. In light of the enactment of the Job Nationalisation Law, the ministry will play a pivotal role in qualifying citizens through the development of training and development programmes in partnership with the private sector, aimed at enhancing their skills and preparing them for the labour market, as well as monitoring the extent to which companies comply with nationalisation policies.

