Doha - The Ministry of Labour (MoL) has signed a Cooperation Document with Al Rayyan International University College (ARIU), part of Al Faisal Holding Group, to develop a specialised training programme for Qatari nationals and children of Qatari women, including secondary school graduates and university students, seeking employment in the private sector.

The programme aims to enhance their professional skills and competitiveness to meet labour market demands.

The Cooperation Document was signed by Shaikha Abdulrahman Al Badi, undersecretary for National Manpower Affairs in the Private Sector, and Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, chairman of Al Faisal Holding Group.

This initiative is part of the ministry’s broader strategy to equip the national workforce with essential competencies and strengthen public-private sector partnerships, in line with the Private Sector Job Nationalisation Law and the National Workforce Strategy for a High-Productivity, Competent Workforce (2024-2030).

The programme, the first of its kind in tourism, hospitality, and event management, is designed according to international standards. It integrates academic learning with hands-on training, leading to job placements for 40 Qatari secondary school graduates, including children of Qatari women.

The programme also includes tailored training for university students, equipping them with practical skills, workplace experience, and professional development opportunities to boost their employability.

Al Badi said the collaboration underscores the ministry’s commitment to fostering partnerships with educational institutions and private sector entities to develop a highly skilled national workforce and align employment with nationalisation goals in key economic sectors.

Sheikh Faisal said, “We are proud to partner with the Ministry of Labour on this initiative, which aligns with our vision to support and train young Qataris through advanced academic and practical training. Investing in national workforce development is crucial for realising the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

The Ministry of Labour remains dedicated to empowering Qatari job seekers by providing innovative training solutions, strengthening their role in the workforce, and supporting the country’s sustainable development goals.

