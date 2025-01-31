Qatar - The Ministry of Labour (MoL) organised a consultative workshop yesterday to discuss the Job Nationalisation Plan for the private sector in 2025, focusing on the construction, tourism, and financial services sectors.

The event brought together a large number of representatives from companies and institutions operating within these key sectors.

This workshop is part of a series of consultative sessions launched by the Ministry to strengthen partnerships, foster cooperation, and exchange ideas with the private sector.

It aims to explore best practices for attracting national talent while addressing the challenges facing stakeholders in the Job Nationalisation Plan and increasing Qatari participation in the labour market.

Discussions during the workshop have focused on effective collaboration between the Ministry and companies in the construction, tourism, and financial services sectors. Participants have explored ways to support private sector entities in line with the Job Nationalisation Plan, strategies for attracting national talent, and responses to queries from company representatives regarding the implementation of the plan.

In his address, Abdulrahman Mohammed Telfat, director of the National Manpower Recruitment Department at the Ministry of Labour, has emphasised the Ministry’s commitment to working with private sector partners to support business growth and enhance their role in the country’s comprehensive development. He also highlighted the importance of fostering a sustainable and motivating work environment for Qatari men and women, including the children of Qatari women.

Telfat outlined that job nationalisation extends beyond the three sectors discussed at the workshop and encompasses a broader range of industries, including manufacturing, information technology and digital services, financial services, education, food and agriculture, health care, logistics, tourism, and construction. He has further noted that additional consultative workshops will be held in the coming week for the remaining sectors covered by the plan.

He has also pointed out that the Job Nationalisation Law provides a range of incentives and facilitations for private sector companies to enable them to recruit and effectively integrate national talent. These incentives include salary support, coverage of contributions to the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority, and performance-based rewards for companies achieving the highest job nationalisation rates.

Additionally, Telfat has announced the establishment of sectoral councils to coordinate efforts in developing tailored initiatives for each sector to support job nationalisation. These councils will facilitate ongoing dialogue, enhance collaboration, and align sectoral strategies between the Ministry and private sector companies.

Telfat concluded by noting that the implementation of the Job Nationalisation Law will occur in phases, with tailored approaches for each sector to ensure smooth and gradual integration. Ongoing consultation with the private sector will be vital to addressing any challenges that may arise during the implementation process.

This collaborative approach will ultimately contribute to strengthening the national economy and advancing the goals outlined in Qatar National Vision 2030.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

