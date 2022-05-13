WARSAW - Negotiators have finished work this week regarding Poland's National Recovery Plan, reaching milestones which will now be presented to the European Commission for acceptance, a Polish government spokesman told PAP news agency on Friday.

Poland's plan, under which it could get 23.9 billion euros in grants and 12.1 billion in very cheap loans, has been stuck in the Commission since May 2021 because of accusations the ruling eurosceptic PiS party has been subjecting the country's courts to political control.

(Editing by Toby Chopra)