Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) offered treasury bills (T-bills) at a combined value of EGP 75 billion through two tranches on Monday, 13 October.

The first issue reached EGP 30 billion, holding a tenor of 91 days until 13 January 2026, according to official data.

The second tranche was valued at EGP 45 billion and will mature in 273 days on 14 July 2026.

Moreover, the CBE auctioned treasury bonds (T-bonds) worth EGP 7 billion, carrying a two-year maturity period until 7 October 2027.

A floating-rate T-bond was announced at a value of EGP 5 billion, which holds a tenor of three years until 7 October 2028.

