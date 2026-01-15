CAIRO: The World Bank has forecast an improvement in Egypt’s economic growth in the coming period, supported by stronger exports and a recovery in economic activity.

In a report released on Wednesday and announced by the Egyptian Cabinet, the World Bank said economic growth is expected to reach 4.3 percent in the 2025/2026 fiscal year, rising to 4.8 percent in 2026/2027, amid an improving macroeconomic environment.

The Bank said the outlook is supported by stronger private demand following the easing of import and foreign currency restrictions, which is expected to boost economic activity and increase the contribution of net exports to growth.



