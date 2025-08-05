Arab Finance: The US dollar to EGP rate is falling, recording EGP 48.4 for buying and EGP 48.5 for selling at Banque Misr and the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) on Monday.

The exchange rate between the USD and EGP hit EGP 48.38 for purchasing and EGP 48.48 for selling at the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB) and Al Baraka Bank Egypt.

It registered EGP 48.40 for buying and EGP 48.50 for selling at the United Bank.

