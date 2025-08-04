Arab Finance: The USD exchange rate to EGP plunged on Sunday, hitting EGP 48.62 for buying and EGP 48.72 for selling at Banque Misr at 12:02 PM.

It recorded EGP 48.59 for purchasing and EGP 48.69 for selling at the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB).

At the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), the US dollar traded at EGP 48.6 for purchasing and EGP 48.7 for selling at 2:13 PM.

The exchange rate hit EGP 48.58 for buying and EGP 48.68 for selling at the United Bank, Faisal Islamic Bank, and Al Baraka Bank Egypt.