Arab Finance: The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) highlighted in its 2025 Human Development Report an improvement in Egypt's indicators, according to a statement by the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation.

The country's Human Development Index (HDI) score rose from 0.751 in 2022 to 0.754 in 2023, the report showed.

The report classified Egypt among the high human development tier, with the global average performance index increasing by 0.004 points from 0.752 in 2022 to 0.756 in 2023.

Although Egypt's score was slightly lower than the global average of 0.756 and below the average of "high human development" countries, which is 0.777, it exceeded both the average score of developing nations (0.712) and the average of Arab countries (0.719).

Commenting on the report, planning minister Rania Al-Mashat said that Egypt's ranking reflects the government’s efforts over the past years across different sectors.

She added that the state is working to implement several programs, initiatives, and projects that are expected to positively impact human development indicators.

These include the National Project for Development of the Egyptian Family (NPDEF) and the Comprehensive Health Insurance Program, as well as efforts to empower women and the continuous development of the communications and information technology (CIT) sector.

