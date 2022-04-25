CAIRO- Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, has met with Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The meeting was attended by Mariam Khalifa Al Kaabi, the UAE Ambassador to Egypt; Omar Suwain Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of ADQ; and Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar.

At the beginning of the meeting, Dr. Al Jaber conveyed the greetings of the UAE leadership, government and people to the Egyptian Prime Minister.

The meeting touched upon ways to further develop bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, investment opportunities and joint cooperation in areas that would strengthen the close historical relations between the two countries.

During his meeting with the Egyptian Prime Minister, Dr. Al Jaber stressed that the UAE’s wise leadership has directed to explore opportunities for cooperation and joint investment in vital areas, including traditional and renewable energy, advanced industries, infrastructure, tourism, agriculture, and other promising areas that contribute to achieving sustainable economic growth.

Dr. Al Jaber also met with a number of ministers and officials in the Egyptian government, where he held a meeting with Dr. Hala Elsaid, Egypt's Minister of Planning and Economic Development, and discussed business progress and the latest developments of the joint strategic investment fund.

He held another meeting with Dr. Mohamed Shaker, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, to discuss opportunities for cooperation in the field of energy and renewable energy, including wind and solar energy, and to find opportunities for sustainable joint investments.