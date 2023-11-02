Tunisia - President of the Republic, Kais Saied, Wednesday, had a meeting with Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani at Carthage Palace.

The meeting shed light on the general situation in Tunisia as well as the progress of the government work over the past few days.

The Head of State reiterated the need to speed up the process of verifying the recruitment of staff within all State institutions. «These recruitments are not only a misappropriation of public funds but also pose a threat to the State security,» he said.

The busting out of 5 prisoners shows the seriousness of the recruitment process as well as «the collaboration» of some parties with external members whose sole goal is to hijack the State and social peace.

They reject any national regime. They want to establish a formal and imaginary democracy where power belongs to lobbies

