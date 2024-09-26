Tunisia – Prime Minister Kamel Madouri stressed that Tunisia is developing an energy policy which aim to reduce the energy deficit and achieve the transition to a new sustainable energy model, by diversifying energy production sources and rationalizing energy consumption.

Speaking on Tuesday at the opening of the first edition of the Mediterranean Decarbonization Forum (DecarboMED), Madouri underscored that Tunisia's energy policy seeks to consolidate its energy infrastructure in order to achieve energy independence and promote private investments in the field of renewable energy, particularly in the green hydrogen sector.

"Several projects have been launched, particularly in the field of decarbonization in a bid to decrease Tunisia's use of fossil fuels by reducing demand, diversifying the energy mix and making use of available capacities in the field of energy efficiency and renewable energy," he pointed out.

He added that «these projects will help increase the competitiveness of the country's economy and businesses.»

Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy, Fatma Thabet Chiboub, said that this forum is a major opportunity to discover new innovative environmental solutions, effective strategies and exchange best practices so as to ensure the transition to a green economy.

UTICA President Samir Majoul underlined that despite all efforts made, the energy deficit continues to widen, deploring the fact that Tunisia remains dependent on fossil fuels.

According to him, the sector is facing several economic, social and environmental challenges, which require the development of a global vision and a national strategy.

He called for supporting the private sector in renewable energy in order to improve energy supply and be able to face climate change.

Held by the National Agency for Energy Management, in cooperation with UTICA, UNDP Tunisia, the European Union in Tunisia and GIZ Tunisia, the first edition of DecarboMED, is placed under the theme "Towards a Carbon Neutral Mediterranean".

