Tunisia - Water reserves of the 22 dams in the north, namely Jendouba, Béja, Kef, Siliana and Bizerte, reached on Monday around 592 million m3, i.e. 33% of their overall capacity following the latest rainfall.

Water reserves at Barbara dam in Fernana, Jendouba, exceeded 101% (a total capacity of 60 million m3), while standing at 89% of the total capacity of Moula dam in Tabarka, i.e. 26 million m3, Regional Agricultural Development Commissioner in Jendouba Adel Sakkouhi told TAP on Monday.

The fill rate of Bouhertma dam, a major hydraulic structure for irrigation (40 million m3), rose to over 36%. Béni Mtir dam (28 million m3), which provides drinking water, reported a fill rate of 47%, Sakkouhi added.

The fill rates of Kassab dam in Balta Bouaouane (17%), El Kebir dam in Tabarka (26%), Oued Mellegue dam in Kef (12.2%) and Sidi Salem dam in Béja (31%) failed to match hoped-for averages, regional union of agriculure and fisheries trade union officials and farmers said.

