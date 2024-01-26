Tunisia - Some 1,893 reports of water-related issues were logged by the Tunisian Water Observatory in 2023.

Unannounced water cuts by the Tunisian Water Distribution Utility (French: SONEDE, water leaks in the national network and protests to claim the right to access water are at the heart of such reports.

Ben Arous governorate took the lead with 187 reports, followed by by Nabeul (158 alerts) and Gafsa (131). The governorates of Greater Tunis were also heavily affected, with 413 reports logged in 2023 against 466 in 2022.

A total of 1,592 reports of unannounced water cuts were logged on the website of the observatory (www.watchwater.tn) along with 127 in relation to protests to claim the right to water (127) and reports of water leaks (133) and quality of water (41).

