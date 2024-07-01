Egypt’s Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has undertaken a comprehensive strategy to address the nation’s water needs, investing in infrastructure upgrades, modern irrigation techniques, and international collaborations.

In light of the June 30 Revolution anniversary, Minister Hani Sweilem emphasized the ministry’s commitment to maximizing the use of every drop of water to support Egypt’s sustainable development.

Infrastructure Upgrades and Modernization

The Egyptian Irrigation Ministry has implemented significant infrastructure upgrades, including the modernization of the High Dam’s monitoring and operation system using cutting-edge technology and local expertise. Rehabilitation and replacement projects have been completed for key barrages such as Assiut, Zefta, Deirut, and Ibrahimia, as well as the Gamgara regulator.

A comprehensive assessment of 47,000 water facilities has been conducted to determine future rehabilitation, replacement, or maintenance needs.

To improve efficiency and address critical issues, 45 pumping stations serving 7.1 million acres of land have been modernized. Additionally, the ministry has prioritized the transition to modern irrigation techniques, focusing on sandy lands, orchards, and sugarcane farms, and has fostered the formation of water user associations at local, governorate, and national levels.

International Collaboration and Environmental Protection

Egypt has actively engaged in bilateral cooperation projects with Nile Basin countries, contributing to the construction of pumping stations, solar-powered groundwater wells, river docks, ground reservoirs, and rainfall forecasting centres.

The Egyptian Water Ministry has also supported initiatives to combat aquatic weeds, provide flood protection, conduct technical studies, and offer training programs for African professionals.

The ministry has implemented major projects for agricultural wastewater treatment, reclaiming 868,000 acres of land and increasing water reuse to 26 billion cubic meters annually. A unique project for the Siwa Oasis has been developed in collaboration with the Armed Forces Engineering Authority, Cairo University, and local residents.

In addition to water resource management, the ministry has prioritized environmental protection by constructing 1,631 flood protection structures with a storage capacity of 391 million cubic meters, and protecting 120 kilometers of coastline, reclaiming 1.8 million square meters of land.

Global Leadership in Water Management

Egypt has been a vocal advocate for water issues on the global stage, hosting the annual Cairo Water Week and placing water at the forefront of the climate agenda during international conferences.

The country has made significant contributions to the UN Water Conference and co-chaired the third Interactive Dialogue on Water and Climate with Japan.

Egypt’s leadership in water management has also been evident through its presidency of the African Ministers’ Council on Water (AMCOW) for two years, achieving numerous milestones for water issues in Africa. The country is set to host the African Water Week in October, further solidifying its commitment to addressing water challenges on the continent.

