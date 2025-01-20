Tunisia - The Prime Ministry released on Saturday evening a summary of the first batch of seven public projects for which the Major Projects Committee, at its first meeting on January 15, approved a package of urgent and immediate measures to avoid delays, overcome difficulties and achieve progress in their completion.

The Committee approved the start of the reconstruction of the Olympic Stadium in Menzah with all its components in accordance with internationally accepted technical specifications and standards in the second half of 2025.

It also approved the reconstruction of the main building of the Hedi Chaker University Hospital in Sfax at a cost of about 103 million dinars, subject to the definition of a financing plan, the completion of the necessary studies and the acceleration of procedures.

The completion of the construction project of the Bir Ali Ben Khalifa Regional Hospital in Sfax, at a total cost of about 11 million dinars, was also approved.

With regard to the promotion of trade and regional development, the Committee approved the immediate launch of the Central Production Markets Platform project, adopting the option of completing the project in functional parts.

It asked the Ministry of Finance to allocate and transfer 8 million dinars under the title of increasing the Sidi Bouzid Regional Council's contribution to the project's capital, which is earmarked for the acquisition of 50 hectares.

This is part of the State's contribution to the rehabilitation of the distribution channels for agricultural and fishery products, support for food security and social and qualitative change in Sidi Bouzid and neighbouring governorates.

Within the framework of the management and development of the red meat sector, the committee decided to allocate the funds earmarked for the rehabilitation and maintenance of the Ellouhoum company's slaughterhouse, included in the national plan for the rehabilitation and maintenance of slaughterhouses, within the budget for the development of trade and exports, and to launch the necessary studies immediately.

It also asked the Ellouhoum Company to operate the red meat complex in Ben Guerdane, which will be completed in 2023 and is part of the agricultural and pastoral development and support systems in Medenine, at a total cost estimated at 80.2 million dinars.

The Committee called on the National Sanitation Utility to start connecting the Ben Guerdane free zone to the newly completed wastewater treatment plant as soon as possible and to complete the necessary regulatory procedures for the project to receive the investment grant.

