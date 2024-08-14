Tunisia - President Kais Saied visited on Tuesday the areas of Labiadh, Ouled Akil, Jelma, a farm in El Charaa, Cebbala delegation in Sidi Bouzid, Bir Amama in Bir Lahfay and the entrance to the city of Kairouan.

The Head of State listened to the concerns of citizens on the occasion of National Women's Day and the 68th anniversary of the Personal Status Code, according to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic.

He was quoted in the statement as saying that the "Tunisian people are currently fighting a war of national liberation and will emerge victorious because they can only accept victory over the lobbies that are trying to harass citizens in all aspects of life."

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).