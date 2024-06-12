President Kais Saied discussed at a meeting with Minister of Economy and Planning, Feryel Ouerghi Sebai, at Carthage Palace Tuesday the results the fourth meeting of the High Committee to speed up the completion of public projects in various sectors, including the health sector, such as the construction of new regional hospitals and the development of health services in several existing hospitals.

The President of the Republic stressed that the delay in the implementation of public projects is not innocent and requires additional resources to be borne by the national community, according to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic.

The Head of State noted that the public health sector has been affected since the beginning of the 1990s and that those behind this are now trying to disrupt the completion of these projects.

All state bodies must confront these lobbies, «which do not hesitate to use any means to stop any public project,» he was quoted as saying in the same statement, stressing that the state will not remain inactive and must develop legislation relating to public projects.

The President of the Republic reiterated that the real national economy is one that produces wealth for the benefit of Tunisians, not a rentier economy based on false growth rates.

He added that planning «must also be based on the objectives that the national group wishes to achieve and not on the narrow interests of lobbies.

