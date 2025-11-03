Tunis - President Kais Saied met on Friday at Carthage Palace with Minister of Youth and Sports, Sadok Mourali, to discuss the memorandum of understanding signed by the minister with Liu Junfeng, Vice Chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency, in the presence of the Chinese Ambassador to Tunisia.

The agreement concerns the project to rebuild the El Menzah Olympic Stadium, whose works are set to begin early next year.

According to a Presidency statement, the Head of State expressed satisfaction at this agreement with the Chinese side, stressing the importance of preserving the stadium’s original architectural design, as it is part of Tunisia’s heritage, while modernising all its components with the latest equipment, including the track, stands, and digital screens.

The President of the Republic also instructed the implementation of necessary renovations across all facilities of the El Menzah Olympic Complex, which has witnessed not only great sporting achievements but also a rich intersection between sport and art.

President Kais Saied pointed out that the current deteriorated state of the complex, built in the 1960s to host the Mediterranean Games, is the result of deliberate neglect over many years, intended to pave the way for its removal and sale to powerful lobbies, as has been the case, with the Chedly Zouiten Stadium, Belvedere Park, El Manar University Complex, and the municipal swimming pool at Place Pasteur, among other examples of what he described as criminal acts.

He recalled the decision he made after the start of renovation works and upon reviewing the corruption file linked to the project, noting that the works, if continued, would have led to disaster and wasted public funds.

The President of the Republic emphasised the need for continuous maintenance of sports facilities and youth centres, insisting on holding accountable those responsible for the damage caused to Tunisia’s sports sector and other public domains.

On another note, the Head of State addressed the sports governance framework, stressing the need to clean up the sector, which must either operate as a clearly defined professional system or as a purely amateur activity open to those who wish to practice it with integrity.

He described the current situation as ambiguous and hybrid, calling for action against brokerage networks that exploit the system, for example, by bringing in foreign players “for trials and medical tests,” only to send them back a few days later while pocketing large sums of money, acts he said constitute crimes that demand accountability.

He also recalled that Tunisia has produced champions who made history with limited means but great patriotic spirit, affirming that with the same spirit and determination, Tunisians can once again shine and win. “The era of participation for the sake of participation is over,” he said, “and it is now replaced by participation for victory and for raising the national flag high in every competition.”

Finally, President Kais Saied instructed support for small sports clubs, emphasising that they are indeed “not small at all,” as they are full of talent and potential champions deserving of greater attention and encouragement.

