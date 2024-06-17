(TAP) - Net foreign currency assets stood at TND 23.3 billion, or 107 days of imports, on June 14, 2024, compared with TND 22.7 billion (98 days of imports) a year earlier, according to monetary and financial indicators published recently by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT).

This increase was boosted by the rise in tourism receipts and accumulated earned income, which stood at TND 2.3 billion on June 10, 2024 (up 7.2% on the same period last year) and TND 3.1 billion (up 3.5%), respectively.

External debt services in turn were up by 91.3%, from TND 3.8 billion on June 10, 2023 to TND 7.3 billion on June 10, 2024.

The BCT also reported a 29% increase in the outstanding amount of short-term Treasury bills, to TND 10.3 billion, compared with a 5.9% fall in the outstanding amount of assimilable Treasury bills, to TND 15.9 billion.

