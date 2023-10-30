Tunisia - A working session chaired by the chief of staff at the Ministry of Employment and Vocational Training has decided to launch the national entrepreneurship portal "the Entrepreneur» in November to coincide with the Global Entrepreneurship Week 2023.

The meeting, which took place at the Ministry's headquarters, was attended by the team responsible for setting up the portal, according to a press release issued by the Department.

The "Entrepreneur" portal was developed in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) as part of the National Entrepreneurship Strategy for Development, with funding from Norway.

Its aim is to publicise the services offered by the various bodies involved, the support, guidance and funding programmes available to entrepreneurs, and the incentives offered by the government to encourage investment.

