Tunisia - Prime Minister Kamel Madouri had a meeting Wednesday in Beijing with Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

The importance Tunisia lends to the holding as soon as possible of the 9th session of the Tunisian-Senegalese Joint Commission was emphasised.

Madouri commended the high level relations binding the two countries, especially as they marked the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2022, and the beneficial cooperation, mainly in higher education and vocational training.

The Senegalse President voiced his country's keenness to further develop cooperation with Tunisia, especially in health and security.

