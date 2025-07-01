Seville - The 4th International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4) officially opened Monday in Seville, Spain.

The event seeks to reform financing at all levels, mainly by promoting the reform of the international financial architecture and removing obstacles to investment.

A Tunisian delegation led by Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri arrived on Sunday morning in the southern Spanish city to attend this four-day meeting (June 30-July 3).

Minister of Finance Michket Slama Khaldi and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad and the Ministry of Economy and Planning are part of the delegation.

Zenzri is participating in the FfD4 on behalf of President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed.

The Premier will hold on the first day of the conference a series of bilateral talks with Prime Minister of Portugal Luis Montenegro, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, Egypt’s PM Mostafa Kamel Madbouly, Director-General of the International Organisation fort Migration

Amy Pope, Algerian Premier Nadir Larbaoui and President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renaud–Basso.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).