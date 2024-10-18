Tunisia - President Kais Saied met with Prime Minister Kamel Madouri at Carthage Palace on Thursday afternoon to discuss the draft text on granting the status of local community (municipality), as allowed by the Constitution, to local and regional councils that have emerged from regional councils, including the National Council of Regions and Districts (NCRD).

“The revolutionary explosion of December 17, 2010 started from within and the new legal structure, as is clear from the text of the Constitution, must be in line with the course of the revolution," the Head of State was quoted as saying in a statement from the Presidency.

"The National Council of the Regions and Districts, together with the Assembly of people's representatives, will express the will of the citizens, in accordance with their needs and in response to their legitimate demands," the President of the Republic added.

He also stressed the need to shorten the deadlines for the completion of a number of stalled projects, "or those that have been deliberately stalled while funds are available".

The President noted that many of these projects have either not been completed or have been stopped shortly after work began, while the national community is paying interest on the loans it has taken out.

The projects "are mostly sitting on shelves, and when they come out years later, a committee is convened, a new committee is set up, or another date is set, without any fulfilment," he said.

The meeting also reviewed a number of major projects, such as a new railway linking the north and south of the country, and the purchase of a number of buses as soon as possible to alleviate the travel hardships faced by citizens on a daily basis.

It addressed the progress of the government's work and the need to speed up the drafting of new laws to replace those that are no longer applicable.

The Head of State stressed that "the Tunisian people want to shorten the deadlines, they are in a race against time and it is necessary to work at full speed to meet their demands and expectations".

