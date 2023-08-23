Tunisia - A memorandum of understanding on the material and logistical planning of the next elections for Tunisians living abroad was signed on Tuesday by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar, and President of the Independent High Authority for the Elections, Farouk Bouasker.

Ammar expressed the willingness of the ministry and Tunisian diplomatic and consular missions abroad to contribute to the success of the upcoming elections, while helping Tunisian expatriates to fully exercise their right to vote.

The two parties stressed the role of the joint monitoring committee in the implementation of all the points contained in the memorandum of understanding and in overcoming any difficulties that might hinder the electoral process abroad.

