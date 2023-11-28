Tunisia - Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani chaired a cabinet meeting on Monday at the Government Palace in the Kasbah, where he reviewed the progress of the government's work.

The Prime Minister urged the members of the government to increase their efforts to speed up the process of issuing legislative texts, according to a statement issued by the Prime Ministry.



The meeting discussed and approved several draft laws and decrees, as follows:

Draft laws:

1. Draft Law amending Law No. 83 of 1988, of July 11, 1988, on the establishment of the National Centre for Mapping and Remote Sensing.

2. Draft basic law approving the accession of the Republic of Tunisia to the revised Protocol to the Agreement of the World Trade Organisation on Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights Related to Trade, adopted in Geneva on December 6, 2005.

3. Draft law supplementing Law No. 17 of March 1, 2005 on precious metals.

4. Settlement and closure of the State budget accounts after obtaining audit certificates from the Court of Auditors:

- Draft Law on the Closure of the State Budget for the Year 2017.

- Draft law on the closure of the State budget for 2018.

- Bill on the closure of the State budget for 2019.

- Bill on the closure of the State budget for the year 2020.

Decrees:

1. Draft Decree on the establishment of the Professional Training Institute in Diving and on the regulation of its administrative and financial organisation and management methods.

2. Draft Decree establishing the total expenditure ceiling for the 2023 local election campaign.

3. Draft decree establishing a public health institution and dissolving a public administrative institution (Monastir Dental and Surgical Clinic).

4. Draft decree regulating the organisational structure of the National Meteorological Institute.

5. . Draft Decree supplementing the General Administrative Provisions for Architectural and General Engineering Services Provided by Service Providers Subject to the Special Law for the Construction of Civil Works, annexed to Decree No. 71 of January 26, 1978.

6. Draft Decree on the granting of a public warehouse licence.

7.Draft Decree amending Government Order No. 2605 of 2015, dated December 29, 2015, on the methods and procedures for granting tax privileges provided for in Articles 31 and 75 of Law No. 53 of 2015, dated December 25, 2015, on the 2016 Finance Act.

8.Draft order amending and completing Government Order No. 419 of 2017, dated April 10, 2017, concerning the regulation of the list of facilities and conditions for benefiting from the incentives stipulated in Chapters 3, 4 and 5 of Law No. 8 of 2017, dated February 14, 2017, relating to the review of the tax privileges system.

9.Draft Decree amending Government Decree No. 194 of 2017, dated February 2, 2017, on special provisions to regulate the situation of contract teachers assigned to fill temporary vacancies in primary schools.

10.Draft Order amending Government Order No. 1046 of 2018, dated December 18, 2018, on the regulation of special provisions for settling the situation of temporary vacancies in educational institutions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Education.11. Draft Order regulating the administrative organisation, legal system and management methods of local councils.

12. A draft decree on the exceptional extension of the term of office of university presidents, vice-presidents, members of university councils, deans and directors of higher education and research institutions, directors of higher institutes of technological studies, department heads and members of scientific and technological councils.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).