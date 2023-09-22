Tunisia - Tunisia and Bolivia inked Wednesday an agreement which provides for establishing political consultations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad said.

The agreement was signed by Minister Nabil Ammar and his opposite number Rogelio Mayta during a meeting held on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA78) in New York.

The meeting also offered the opportunity to exchange points of view on regional and international issues of common interest.

The two ministers said their respective countries eye stepped-up bilateral and multi-lateral consultations.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).