President Kais Saied left on Tuesday for a visit to China, at the invitation of the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping.

The President was seen off by Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani, the first delegate and acting governor of Tunis, the secretary general of the Tunis municipality and acting mayor, and members of the presidential office, according to a statement issued by the presidency.

Saied's state visit to China will last until June 1. He will be the guest of honour at the opening session of the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in Beijing on May 30.

