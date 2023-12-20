The average export price of olive oil soared by 71% in November 2023 from TND 14,002/tonnes to TND 23,974/tonnes, data published by the National Olive oil Office (ONH) show.

Tunisian olive oil export revenues were slightly up to TND 241 million in November 2023, against TND 240 million in November 2022.

However, the volume of exports fell by 41.5% to 10,053 tonnes compared with November 2022.

Tunisia projects to produce some 1.05 million tonnes of olives, yielding 210 thousand tonnes of oil, the ONH said.

