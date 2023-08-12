Tunisia - The value of approved private agricultural investments amounted to TND 229.5 million at the end of June compared to TND 295.3 million during the same period last year, sinking 22.3%, according to the statistical release of the Agricultural Investment Promotion Agency (French: APIA).

The value of approved private agricultural investments shrank 31.2%, compared to the 2016-2020 Development plan.

These investments are expected to generate 1,483 permanent jobs, down from 1,715 during the same period in 2022.

Approved investments totalled 1,411 operations at the end of June 2023, posting a 7% drop.

These approved investments were subsidised with TND 68.7 million, that is 30% of the approved volume of investment.

Sectoral breakdown showed approved investments demonstrated stability in the arable crops sector with a total amount of TND 15.3 million.

In the poultry sector, however, investments fell from TND 61.8 million at the end of June to TND 39 million during the same period in 2022.

Investments in fisheries sector grew 12.2% compared to June 2022. Meanwhile, they plunged 82% in the livestock sector and 18% in the plantation sector.

Investments in the first processing sector stabilised at TND 26 million.

The value of approved investments for young people reached TND 21.6 million against TND 32.9 million in June 2022.

Likewise, investments geared towards women contracted to TND 13 million compared to TND 18.1 million in June 2022.

Approved investments in solar energy equipment amounted to TND 7.9 million with grants reaching nearly TND 3.8 million.

Twenty-six land loans worth TND 4.4 million were granted in comparison with 17 worth TND 2.6 million during the same period in 2022. These loans will help integrate 286 hectares of land into the economic cycle up from 181 hectares at the end June.

